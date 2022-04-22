Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 4.5%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,195,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

