Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

TBK traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 1,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

