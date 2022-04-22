Truist Financial Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $48.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

