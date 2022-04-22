Truist Financial Trims Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $60.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of PENN opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

