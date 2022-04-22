TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

TRST stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,081. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $621.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

