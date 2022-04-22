Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.11.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

