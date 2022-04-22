TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC opened at $78.00 on Friday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $14,974,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

