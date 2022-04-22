Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

TUFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 382,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,922. The firm has a market cap of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

