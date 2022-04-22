Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWOY stock remained flat at $$0.34 during midday trading on Friday. 1,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,414. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.