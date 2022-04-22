Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.44. 488,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.01. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.