Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.
TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.44. 488,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.01. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
