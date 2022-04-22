Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,834,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 71,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

