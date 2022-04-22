Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.85 on Friday, hitting $409.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

