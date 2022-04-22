Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.45. 4,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,460. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.33 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $4,121,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,332 shares of company stock worth $53,880,948. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

