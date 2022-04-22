Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 79,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.09 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

