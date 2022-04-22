Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.33.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $17.04 on Friday, reaching $563.39. 40,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,449. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $565.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

