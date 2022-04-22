Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $14.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $492.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

