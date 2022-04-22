Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.29. 493,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,761. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.