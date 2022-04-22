Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. 13,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

