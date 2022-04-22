Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,900 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. 43,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,323. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.