Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.80. 29,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

