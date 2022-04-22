Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,521. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.