Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 110,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $66.17. 48,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.