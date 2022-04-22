Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 109.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 145.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $11.69 on Friday, hitting $409.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.76 and a 200 day moving average of $385.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

