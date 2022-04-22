Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. 20,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.99 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

