Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,981,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

