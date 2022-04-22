Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.92. 20,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,020. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

