Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 763,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,906. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

