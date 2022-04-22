Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,940 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 896,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,867,604. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

