Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,087. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.