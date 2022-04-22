Tycoon (TYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Tycoon (TYC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tycoon has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $152,096.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00104061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars.

