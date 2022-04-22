Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $396.85 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.35.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

