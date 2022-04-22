Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $520.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $536.78.

NYSE:TYL opened at $396.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.35.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

