UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,265. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

