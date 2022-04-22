UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 345 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 397.15.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

