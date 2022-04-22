UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.46) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.33 ($7.88).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €6.01 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.68. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.