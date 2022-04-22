Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 309.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.68.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

