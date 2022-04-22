Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Holdings Trimmed by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $12,100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

