Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.65 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UFI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $319.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

