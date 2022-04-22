UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UniFirst by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in UniFirst by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,903. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

