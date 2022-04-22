UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.09. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,903. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

