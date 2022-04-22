uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $55.43 Average PT from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 87.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $16.17. 361,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,583. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

