United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share.
Shares of UAL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 1,302,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Airlines (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.