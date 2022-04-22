United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 1,302,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

