United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.02. 289,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,866,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.