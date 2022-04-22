United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $20.71. United Bancorp shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 16,077 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

