United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $36.04. United Bankshares shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1,907 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

