United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,956,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 181,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $8,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 609,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,885. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.