United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

UPS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.64. The company had a trading volume of 115,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

