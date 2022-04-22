United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTHR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $190.22 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.81 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,980. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

