UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $577.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $577.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $546.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $537.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.49. The company has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

