UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $600.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.49. The company has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

